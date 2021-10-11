New Mexico program gives millions to victims of crime
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Orr, Lunzman get sixth-place win at state tennis tourney
Blue Jays close out Gates Field with a win
WATCH: Hillsboro ends Langdon's winning streak, Cavalier wins battle of unbeatens in week six of First Down Friday
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Orr, Lunzman get sixth-place win at state tennis tourney
Scott Frost Day News: A 20 Game Losing Streak, Blind Dog, and Heartbreak After Another Close Loss
WATCH: Moorhead snaps 11-game win streak, Barnesville rolls by Detroit Lakes, and more in week seven of First Down Friday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Scott Frost Day News: A 20 Game Losing Streak, Blind Dog, and Heartbreak After Another Close Loss
Marauders sweep Gophers after raising ACHA championship banner
Metro Invitational Volleyball Tournament roundup
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Orr, Lunzman get sixth-place win at state tennis tourney
Scott Frost Day News: A 20 Game Losing Streak, Blind Dog, and Heartbreak After Another Close Loss
Metro Invitational Volleyball Tournament roundup
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Mexico program gives millions to victims of crime
Ariana Kraft - KRQE
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Each year New Mexico’s Crime Victims Reparation Commission spends millions helping victims of violent crimes handle expenses. It also provides federal and state funds to
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sports Desk: UNM center Sebastian Forsling excited to be a Lobo
What's next with Albuquerque speed vans?
Former MainStreet Director seeks Ward 3 Carlsbad City Council seat
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL