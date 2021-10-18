New Mexico Supreme Court makes clarification in case involving Clovis teen
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
National spotlight shines on Wilmington, its flourishing entrepreneurial community
The little known story behind the rise of the first female MC of hip-hop
Venus flytrap part of what makes Fayetteville, Wilmington special and is worth preserving
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
“Boundless” sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops to be unveiled at CAM
North Carolina Governor’s Report: Aiming To Stay On Top
Anthony Michael Hall Goes To Bat Against Michael Myers In Halloween Kills - Exclusive Interview
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jamie Lee Curtis says new Halloween movie foretelling of Jan. 6 rioters ‘coming to kill people’
“Boundless” sculpture honoring the United States Colored Troops to be unveiled at CAM
Wilmington considering $400,000 investment to workforce development in film industry
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mattamy Homes' WaterSong Community Featured in Prestigious "Best Places to Live"
The week a vampire beast held Bladenboro captive
National spotlight shines on Wilmington, its flourishing entrepreneurial community
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Mexico Supreme Court makes clarification in case involving Clovis teen
David Gay - myhighplains.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Officials with the New Mexico Supreme Court clarified what constitutes the use of a deadly weapon in committing an assault. According to a news release from the
Read Full Story on myhighplains.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Mexico again declares crisis standards of care eligible for overloaded hospitals
New Mexico enacts Crisis Standards of Care for hospitals
Man jailed in US Capitol riot may run for mayor of Las Vegas
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL