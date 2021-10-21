New Orleans Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas reach 2-year, $30.1 million extension
New Orleans Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas reach 2-year, $30.1 million extension
Andrew Lopez - ESPN
10/21/21
With his new two-year extension, center Jonas Valanciunas is now committed to the Pelicans for $44.1 million over the next three seasons.
