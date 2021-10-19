New snowstorm trucking across Rockies
New snowstorm trucking across Rockies
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist - freightwaves.com
10/19/21
Truckers will battle a second early season Rockies snowstorm in as many weeks, with whiteout conditions possible (video forecast included).
Read Full Story on freightwaves.com
UW's Craig Bohl opens the competition at quarterback
Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 56 -- the highest weekly update this year
Fresno State defense locks down Wyoming in shutout victory
