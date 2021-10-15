New study shows home price surges in Utah
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Montana Run 2021 a success
Hannah Montana star Emily Osment reveals she’s never seen Hannah Montana
Kids pick out Halloween costumes at Kalispell hospital thanks to generous donation
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
SCL Health announces Jen Alderfer as new president
These 10 Unlikely Leaf Hikes Will Make You See Fall in a Whole New Way
BWW Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Theatre Royal Windsor
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Former FBI agent and serial killer expert reveals what it was like interrogating ‘Co-Ed Killer’ Ed Kemper who murdered 10 people, cut off their heads and had sex with corpses
Preview: Sac State football prepares for a battle against Montana University
Local forest supervisor returns from national fire post
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Montana State edges Weber State 13-7 in defensive battle
Former FBI agent and serial killer expert reveals what it was like interrogating ‘Co-Ed Killer’ Ed Kemper who murdered 10 people, cut off their heads and had sex with corpses
Lohman East/West construction on U.S. Highway 2 complete
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Missoula County reports 5 additional COVID-19 related deaths
Loud noise, bear spray effective deterrents for bears in Montana
Butte bookstore to relocate in renovated historic Uptown building
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New study shows home price surges in Utah
Jacob Rueda - abc4.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
A new study by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah reveals which areas in Utah saw the biggest spikes in home prices. The study, which was called
Read Full Story on abc4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
BYU — and Utah — will get familiar with Baylor in a hurry (plus Week 7 predictions)
Dipasupil, No. 10 Lady Vols Put Away Lady Bulldogs
Manure to gas: Shell facility coming to Wendell
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL