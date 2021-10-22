New vaccine mandate for Illinois day care staff
New vaccine mandate for Illinois day care staff
Jennifer Somers - WQAD
10/22/21
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday new vaccination or weekly testing requirements for workers at licensed daycare centers.
