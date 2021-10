News bits, Oct. 14: Remember when Hanson and Howard each won 9-man titles the same year?

Hanson, Howard are state champions” the headline read. It was the first year Howard was eligible to play 9-man football as the Tigers won the 9AA state title convincingly 40-16 over Emery/Ethan. Hanson defeated Avon 20-16 for the 9A title the same day.