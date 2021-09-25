Newsom signs bill removing 'alien' from California code
Log In
Newsom signs bill removing 'alien' from California code
by Jeremy Beaman - Washington Examiner
9/25/21
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Friday to remove the word "alien" from state codes, arguing the term was discriminatory.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
