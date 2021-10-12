NFL Hawaii Tracker: Kamehameha's Kamu Grugier-Hill making early impact for Houston Texans
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Hightown' becomes latest Wilmington-shot TV show to make its debut
S.C. man arrested in Wilmington sting pleads guilty to prostituting 18-year-old victim
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Wilmington’s tech boom: Opportunity is the magnet for the homecoming at the coast
It’s fall y’all: 9 seasonal dishes we want to try at Wilmington area restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New owner to take over restaurant in Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts District
Local organizations march to the polls in Wilmington for ‘Souls to the Polls”
History In A Phone Call
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
EPA: GenX far more toxic that originally thought, could prompt NC to significantly reduce health advisory goal
'Wilmington's Lie': Pulitzer Prize winning author David Zucchino to discuss book
$25 COVID-19 vaccine incentive cards worked in NC, study says
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line
'Boundless' sculpture honoring US Colored Troops to hold community commemoration
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NFL Hawaii Tracker: Kamehameha's Kamu Grugier-Hill making early impact for Houston Texans
Christian Shimabuku - KHON2
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Despite missing a game earlier this season, Kamehameha alum and Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill leads the team in tackles for loss.
Read Full Story on khon2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Texas Rolls Out Plan To Vaccinate 5 To 11-Year-Olds Against COVID-19
A Gun Is a Last Defense Option … Not an Answer
Offshore platform developer Gazelle Wind Power opens Texas office
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL