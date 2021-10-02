NH Medical Freedom Marchers Shut Down Downtown Concord: Video
NH Medical Freedom Marchers Shut Down Downtown Concord: Video
Tony Schinella - Patch
10/2/21
More than 1,000 people marched through Concord and attended a rally at the Statehouse protesting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
