NH Sen. Hassan urging women to schedule breast cancer screenings
NH Sen. Hassan urging women to schedule breast cancer screenings
Kerry Kavanaugh - WFXT Boston on MSN.com
10/12/21
The American Cancer Society estimates 22 million breast cancer screenings were lost or canceled at the start of the pandemic.
Read Full Story on boston25news.com
