Nikolas Cruz, gunman in 2018 Florida school shooting, to plead guilty
Nikolas Cruz, gunman in 2018 Florida school shooting, to plead guilty
Julia Musto - Fox News on MSN.com
10/15/21
Alleged Parkland, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty attorneys said Friday on all 17 counts of attempted murder and all 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
