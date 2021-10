No. 17 Western Michigan stuns No. 1 Michigan, No. 7 Quinnipiac handles No. 6 North Dakota, No. 12 Providence rallies past No. 8 Denver in wild Friday

Visiting Western Michgan took a 3-0 lead before the midway point of Friday's game against No. 1 Michigan as the 17th-ranked Broncos skated to a 5-2 victory.Five different players scored goals