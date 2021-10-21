No. 23 Jimmies Blank Dordt to Remain Unbeaten
No. 23 Jimmies Blank Dordt to Remain Unbeaten
Jarin Matheny - News Dakota
10/21/21
The 23rd-ranked University of Jamestown women’s soccer team improved to 14-0 with a 2-0 win over Dordt (Iowa) University Wednesday night at the Jimmie Turf Field. Jamestown
