No. 4 Penn State falls at No. 3 Iowa, 23-20, after Sean Clifford's injury: game balls, turning points and more analysis

No. 4 Penn State fell to No. 3 Iowa, 23-20, on Saturday night. Black and gold-clad Iowa fans filled the turf at Kinnick Stadium after Spencer Petras’ final kneeldown. The Nittany Lions (5-1) enter their bye week with questions about their quarterback’s health.