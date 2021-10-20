No change of venue for James Brian Chadwell in Lafayette kidnapping, child molestation case
No change of venue for James Brian Chadwell in Lafayette kidnapping, child molestation case
Ron Wilkins - Journal & Courier
10/20/21
Lafayette-area jurors will decide whether James Brian Chadwell II abducted, molested and attempted to kill a 9-year-old girl, as prosecutors allege.
Read Full Story on jconline.com
