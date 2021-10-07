No disruptions to Savannah's film industry yet as nationwide strike by IATSE members looms
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Fewer people went to Central WA State Fair but those who did were super-hungry
Old DeBorgia Schoolhouse crew bakes up a storm
Drink This: Fresh hop beers on tap in Snohomish County
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rams vs. Seahawks Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 5 'Thursday Night Football'
For Mount Rainier’s resident wolverine, it’s paradise on Paradise
Redistricting Maps Show Aggressive Republican Gerrymandering as Deadline Approaches
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rams vs. Seahawks Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 5 'Thursday Night Football'
One Killed in Motorcycle Collision on South Fair Avenue [Yakima, WA]
Who Are Santa Barbara’s Mayoral Candidates and What Do They Think?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
You’ll find good eats and plenty of hiking options on a weekend getaway to Ellensburg
Full Cast Announced for HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
Old DeBorgia Schoolhouse crew bakes up a storm
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No disruptions to Savannah's film industry yet as nationwide strike by IATSE members looms
Katie Nussbaum, Savannah Morning News - Savannah Morning News
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Film production is continuing in Savannah as nationwide International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees strike looms.
Read Full Story on savannahnow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tropical disturbance off Georgia's coast has 20% chance of development, forecasters say
Columbus man appears in Recorder's Court for alleged Sky Zone shooting
(PHOTOS) Hands on Atlanta distributes meals to DeKalb students before fall break
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL