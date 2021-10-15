No evidence freight train set off wildfire in Lytton, B.C.: safety board
No evidence freight train set off wildfire in Lytton, B.C.: safety board
Canadian Press - News
10/15/21
The head of the Transportation Safety Board says there's no evidence that a freight train sparked a wildfire that destroyed the town of Lytton, B.C.
