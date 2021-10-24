No, your kid probably shouldn't watch 'Squid Game'
No, your kid probably shouldn't watch 'Squid Game'
Leah Asmelash, CNN - CNN on MSN.com
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
As fascination with Netflix's "Squid Game" grips the world, doctors have a word of advice for parents: Don't let your kids watch.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
