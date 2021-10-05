North Dakota faces 'enormous' gaps in mental health services for kids
North Dakota faces 'enormous' gaps in mental health services for kids
Patrick Springer - Grand Forks Herald
10/5/21
More mental health screening in schools and expansion of telehealth services are among steps being taken to fill gaps in behavioral health for children in North Dakota.
