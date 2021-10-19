North Dakota reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths
North Dakota reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths
Michelle Griffith - Grand Forks Herald
10/19/21
North Dakota has now marked 1,690 COVID-19 deaths, of which 66 have occurred this October alone, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
