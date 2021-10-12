North Dakota reports 10 COVID-19 deaths as cases rise
North Dakota reports 10 COVID-19 deaths as cases rise
Jeremy Turley - Jamestown Sun
10/12/21
The deaths reported came from all over the state, including three from McKenzie County, two from Ward County and one each from Cass, Burleigh, Williams, Stark and Traill counties.
