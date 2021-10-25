North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases fall, down by a third from October peak
North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases fall, down by a third from October peak
Adam Willis - Dickinson Press
10/25/21
Active virus cases in North Dakota fell to near 3,000 on a low reporting day Monday, while the state reported four new COVID-19 deaths since Friday.
Read Full Story on thedickinsonpress.com
