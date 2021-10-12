North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to child porn possession, gets 3-year prison sentence
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
150 Missing Children From Tennessee Rescued After Months-Long Operation, Reunited With Families
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
150 Missing Children From Tennessee Rescued After Months-Long Operation, Reunited With Families
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
North Fort Myers man pleads guilty to child porn possession, gets 3-year prison sentence
Michael Braun, The News-Press - News-Press
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
David Nathanael Mott will serve 60 months of sexual offender probation, declared a sexual offender, and ordered to register as such upon his release.
Read Full Story on news-press.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sixth-year Florida LB nominated for Comeback Player of the Year Award
DeSantis Backs Law Banning Vaccine-Related Firings After Florida County Fined $3.5 Million
Florida reports 887 more COVID-19 deaths
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL