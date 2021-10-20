'Not a safe place for Americans': Family watches from Lafayette as civil unrest unfolds in Haiti
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lorain Council votes for verbal warning for Shawver
Elyria: Book store and craft shop are home for art
Lorain: Jet Express to return for rides to Browns games
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Unsolved: Cuyahoga County
How Lorain Community College is helping to fill Ohio’s most in-demand jobs
Ohioans answer call for help at the polls on Election Day in 2 weeks but more needed
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
We’re looking for the cutest cat in all The Land; Check out these adorable contestants Abracadabra - Elise
How Lorain Community College is helping to fill Ohio’s most in-demand jobs
Ohioans answer call for help at the polls on Election Day in 2 weeks but more needed
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lorain Council votes for verbal warning for Shawver
Mercy Health To Expand Associate Education Program
North Ridgeville grad to open Mootown Creamery in hometown: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Not a safe place for Americans': Family watches from Lafayette as civil unrest unfolds in Haiti
PROVIDED PHOTO - The Advocate
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Megan Boudreaux was sad and a bit frustrated to learn of the 17 American and Canadian missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti over the weekend.
Read Full Story on theadvocate.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Severe weather in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi
Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal
Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL