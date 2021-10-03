Nucor's SC steel plant still in the running for $300M expansion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘The Alpinist’: How Does Mountaineer Marc-André Leclerc Die?
Family of missing Juneau man ask community for help finding his body
‘Scandal’ Grad Jeff Perry Boards ABC’s Hilary Swank Drama
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Oklahoma's all-time comeback to Alabama's stunning loss: Week 6 turned college football upside down
College Football Big Game Reaction: Oklahoma, Ole Miss Wild Wins
Was Ole Miss football vs. Arkansas the best game of the college football season?
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Matt Corral Shines as No. 17 Ole Miss Knocks Off No. 13 Arkansas in SEC Thriller
Spartanburg libraries receive $10K award for census success
West Eagles win back-and-forth quarterfinal playoff game over South Wolverines
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Matt Corral Shines as No. 17 Ole Miss Knocks Off No. 13 Arkansas in SEC Thriller
Apparent drowning off Oxnard coast takes life of Alaskan firefighter
West Eagles win back-and-forth quarterfinal playoff game over South Wolverines
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
West Eagles win back-and-forth quarterfinal playoff game over South Wolverines
Soldotna storms past North Pole, into state final
Boonstra repeats as Division II champ
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nucor's SC steel plant still in the running for $300M expansion
David Wren
[email protected]
- Post and Courier
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
In early 2020, steelmaking giant Nucor Corp. was on the verge of announcing a $300 million expansion that would add 50 jobs to one of its flat-rolled sheet metal plants
Read Full Story on postandcourier.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Census surprises: Some SC cities have thousands fewer residents than thought
New England Patriots' dire situation on O-line a first under Bill Belichick
Community gathers to honor Brittany Lawson through 5K, walk
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL