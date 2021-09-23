Oakland schools become first in Northern California to mandate student vaccines
Oakland schools become first in Northern California to mandate student vaccines
Joseph Choi - The Hill on MSN.com
9/23/21
The Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday voted to require vaccines for students, becoming the first Northern California school district to do so.
Read Full Story on thehill.com
