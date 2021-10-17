Ocean Isle Beach terminal groin, sand projects set to begin
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 Biggest Malls in the US
Bloomington Police ask for public’s help to solve Read’s Sporting Goods burglary
Moderna vaccine begins rollout in US on Saturday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ocean Isle Beach terminal groin, sand projects set to begin
Trista Talton - Coastal Review Online
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
November on the Brunswick County town's long-planned $11.4 million, 1,050-foot terminal groin as well as a beach nourishment project with sand from Shallotte Inlet.
Read Full Story on coastalreview.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Opioid crisis continues across North Carolina
Stephon Gilmore's 'homecoming' gives Carolina Panthers and Football City USA a boost
North Carolina bill to limit governor's emergency powers passes legislature
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL