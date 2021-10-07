October is the new June
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
South Dakota's colleges face a reckoning with Regents, Pierre over diversity, cost-cutting measures
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Avera Health rolls out raises, bonuses, $17 minimum wage to fight workforce shortage
South Dakota Is a Moral Sewer and Should Be Abolished
South Dakota State caps non-conference play with 55-7 win over Dixie State
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mental Health Support Available In SD
Avera Health rolls out raises, bonuses, $17 minimum wage to fight workforce shortage
Fact Check: Reviewing Governor Noem’s claims of appraiser shortages
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
October is the new June
On the Road With Sherry Sherry Farrell - Derry News
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Well, love is in the air and as I say to every couple, “It’s the happy things, and I am honored to be a part of them.”
Read Full Story on derrynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
2021 Business Excellence Winner: Susan Martore-Baker of Cambridge Trust Company of New Hampshire
New Hampshire Online Gambling & Casinos
'Everybody was hooked': Viral bread baker opening Kittery sandwich shop, bakery
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL