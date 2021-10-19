Officials bracing for 'pretty significant' winter storm headed for Reno-Tahoe region
Officials bracing for 'pretty significant' winter storm headed for Reno-Tahoe region
Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal - Reno Gazette-Journal on MSN.com
10/19/21
A significant winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to the Tahoe region, sparking worry over erosion at the Caldor and Dixie fire burn scars.
