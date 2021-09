Officials: Fawn Fire arson suspect said she was thirsty, tried to boil creek water to rid it of bear urine

Fawn Fire north of Redding last week, told law enforcement she had been trying to make a fire in order to boil water from a puddle, according to court documents. Souverneva, 30, was arrested on Wednesday when she walked out of a wooded area near the Fawn Fire’s ignition point,