Officials identify man found dead inside Stinson Ave. home at Evansville murder scene
Sarah Loesch - Indianapolis Star
10/22/21
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear released the identity of the man Friday afternoon. An autopsy to determine cause of death is scheduled for Saturday.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
