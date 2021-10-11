Ohio County Schools vote 'yes' to extend mask mandate for another 30 days
[]
Ohio County Schools vote 'yes' to extend mask mandate for another 30 days
Aliah Keller - WTRF.com
10/11/21
Ohio County Schools has been under tighter COVID-19 guidelines, including one thing all children have to bring to school: a mask. But that 30-day mandate is up. So,
Read Full Story on wtrf.com
