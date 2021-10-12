Ohio governor: New Amazon fulfillment center will bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice and Rome Drama ‘The Girl Has Flown’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)
Quick Recap: Grizzlies blow out Pistons 128-97
Lynchburg vs Delaware State Football Live Stream: Watch Online
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice and Rome Drama ‘The Girl Has Flown’ – Rome MIA Market (EXCLUSIVE)
Billy Magnussen on Key ‘No Time to Die’ Scenes and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
76ers top Nets 115-104 in preseason as star guards sit out
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
No. 12 Maryland men’s soccer takes down Delaware in overtime, 1-0
Delco approves more than $7M in funding for Green Ways projects
A ‘stunning’ discovery: Fragrant orchid found near Onondaga Lake, 350 miles from nearest known site
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Four cozy inns, bed and breakfasts to soak up some history in the Poconos
Lava from volcano on Spain's La Palma forces 800 to evacuate
China: Military drills, flights were needed to defend Taiwan
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mayoral candidate calls for Columbus statue on Staten Island
NRL 2021: Ashley Taylor signs with Warriors, contract, Titans, future, train and trial deal
Navy recovers wreckage, remains from helicopter crash that killed five
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio governor: New Amazon fulfillment center will bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County
Chris Anderson - 19 Action News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The office for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that Amazon will be building a new fulfillment center in Canton.
Read Full Story on cleveland19.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Willcockson To Join Avera
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
Today, October 13, Is National Train Your Brain Day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL