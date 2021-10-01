Ohio Man Who Fell Down Stairs After Tripping Over Wife's Shoes Cannot Sue Her, Judge Rules
Ohio Man Who Fell Down Stairs After Tripping Over Wife's Shoes Cannot Sue Her, Judge Rules
Toria Barnhart - Newsweek
10/1/21
In the ruling, a member of the three-judge panel said that the man failed to show how outside factors prevented him from noticing the shoes.
