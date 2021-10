Ohio State blowout is a reminder of how far Rutgers still has to go | Politi's 5 observations

“Does Rutgers have a chance?” It was a question heard often in the days leading up to its latest matchup against Ohio State, and in some ways, that was a victory in itself. Greg Schiano has raised expectations enough that the result when the Scarlet Knights play the Buckeyes isn’t viewed as a foregone conclusion.