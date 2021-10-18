Ohio State football's game against Penn State on Oct. 30 to kick off in prime time
Ohio State football's game against Penn State on Oct. 30 to kick off in prime time
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/18/21
The kickoff time and television assignment for Ohio State's Oct. 30 game against Penn State was announced on Monday.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
