Ohio State football's TreVeyon Henderson returns to Indiana game after early injury scare
.
Ohio State football's TreVeyon Henderson returns to Indiana game after early injury scare
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com - Cleveland.com
10/23/21
Ohio State football starting running back left the game early with a potential injury, but returned to rush for a touchdown on the second series.
Read Full Story on cleveland.com
