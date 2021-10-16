Ohio State seeking input from fans for new field turf in Ohio Stadium
Ohio State seeking input from fans for new field turf in Ohio Stadium
Phil Harrison - Yahoo! Sports
10/16/21
Want to get in on the act when it comes to helping design the new field turf inside the 'Shoe for next season? You actually can!
Read Full Story on buckeyeswire.usatoday.com
