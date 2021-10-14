Ohio State's food insecurity program swoops into Valley
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
SCENES FROM METAMORPHOSES Comes to UofSC Lab Theatre This Month
Kern County high school athletics face worsening referee shortage
Smart updates QB status as Dogs prep for Kentucky
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Lynn Nottage
SCENES FROM METAMORPHOSES Comes to UofSC Lab Theatre This Month
Marshall run defense to be tested at North Texas
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lynn Nottage
Erie School District in $400K deal to sell Irving School to developer of low-income senior housing
Efforts to track diversity in journalism are lagging
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lynn Nottage
Hot rods, handmade crafts and haunted walks all available this week in the Evansville area
Kern County high school athletics face worsening referee shortage
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio State's food insecurity program swoops into Valley
Gerry Ricciutti - WKBN
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Nearly 100 local soup kitchens and food pantries received a big assist Thursday from students with Ohio State University and staff with the area’s cooperative extension service.
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio's schools will never again get letter grades on their report cards
WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State ready to take on Ohio State, former top scorer Clair DeGeorge
Why Ohio State football's Ryan Day would eliminate kickoffs despite Emeka Egbuka's growing return threat
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL