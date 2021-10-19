Ohio Turnpike workers help save child during Amber Alert
Ohio Turnpike workers help save child during Amber Alert
Misty Stiver - 19 Action News on MSN.com
10/19/21
When the suspect's vehicle showed up at their toll plaza, the Ohio Turnpike employees delayed the driver until the authorities could arrive.
Read Full Story on cleveland19.com
