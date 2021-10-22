Ohio unemployment rate holds steady in September at 5.4% for third straight month
Ohio unemployment rate holds steady in September at 5.4% for third straight month
Mark Williams - The Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
Ohio's unemployment rate held steady in September at 5.4% for the third straight month as employers added 9,900 jobs.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
