Ohio's COVID-19 case rate drops below 500
Ohio's COVID-19 case rate drops below 500
10/21/21
Ohio has had 1,511,760 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,084 cases from Oct. 20 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 21.
