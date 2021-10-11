Oklahoma elections: Edmond voters deciding whether to buy land adjacent Hafer Park
Oklahoma elections: Edmond voters deciding whether to buy land adjacent Hafer Park
Tres Savage - NonDoc
10/11/21
Edmond residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, to vote on a 0.25-cent sales tax to purchase land adjacent to Hafer Park.
Read Full Story on nondoc.com
