Oklahoma Parole Board Paves Way for State's First Execution in 6 Years
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Q&A: Iowa State sports editor talks Saturday conference matchup with Kansan Sports
Doubting Iowa? Hawkeyes put on convincing show in 51-14 blowout at Maryland
Fat Tuesday on Des Moines' south side is closing its doors for good
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 Games To Play After Fall Visit To West Des Moines Pumpkin Farms
Trump racks up record approval in Iowa, says Des Moines Register
High School Sports In The Des Moines Area: This Week In Preps
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Iowa Legislature meets to consider redistricting maps
Republicans in Iowa Legislature appear poised to reject redistricting maps
Live: Legislature set to approve or reject Iowa's redistricting maps in special session
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
One week ahead of Trump Iowa rally, Pence announces return trip to key 2024 state
Variety awards over $2.1 million to children's initiatives throughout Iowa
West Des Moines launches fundraising push for $6.8 million Raccoon River pedestrian, bike bridge
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma Parole Board Paves Way for State's First Execution in 6 Years
Rebecca Klapper - Newsweek
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
The parole board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency request for death row inmate John Marion Grant, whose scheduled execution date is October 28, 2021.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
"These deaths are preventable," Oklahoma doctors look back at 6,200 COVID-19 deaths
Oklahoma high school football Week 6 roundup: Scores, statistics, highlights & photos
Oklahoma Sooners' Marvin Mims "Marvelous" once more
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL