Olympic women's hockey: Minnesota gives Team USA training options
John Shipley - TwinCities.com
10/5/21
Team USA wanted to play more games and scrimmages ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Training at National Sports Center in Blaine helps. “We’ve got options,” coach Joel
Read Full Story on twincities.com
