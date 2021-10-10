On the Agenda: Community Safety Initiative, Glenwood Refinement Plan overview, condition of major county parks
On the Agenda: Community Safety Initiative, Glenwood Refinement Plan overview, condition of major county parks
Megan Banta, The Register-Guard - The Register-Guard on MSN.com
10/10/21
Eugene City Council meets Monday and Wednesday. Springfield City Council meets Monday. Lane County commissioners meet Tuesday.
