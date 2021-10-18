On This Day: Luna 3 returns first photos of far side of moon
On This Day: Luna 3 returns first photos of far side of moon
On This Day: Luna 3 returns first photos of far side of moon
10/18/21
On Oct. 18, 1959, the Soviet Union announced that Luna 3, an unmanned space vehicle, had taken the first pictures of the far side of the moon.
