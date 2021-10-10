On this day: McHale, Kreklow debut; Carr signs; Hollins, Battle born
On this day: McHale, Kreklow debut; Carr signs; Hollins, Battle born
Justin Quinn - USA Today on MSN.com
10/10/21
Kevin McHale and Wayne Kreklow debuted, M.L. Carr signed with the team, and Ryan Hollins and Kenny Battle were born.
