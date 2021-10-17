One dead as authorities investigate two shootings in Pine Bluff
One dead as authorities investigate two shootings in Pine Bluff
Region 8 Newsdesk - KAIT on MSN.com
10/17/21
Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting involving Pine Bluff police that left one person dead early Sunday.
Three dead, including suspect, after man cuts Arkansas officer's throat
Fort Smith officer fires weapon in knife attack, three dead; Arkansas State Police investigate, officer stabbed but will survive
Police: Fort Smith officer stabbed in the neck, three others killed in domestic violence attack
